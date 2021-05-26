Market Roundup: Sensex gains 379 points, Nifty closes at 15,301; today's top gainers and losers

Led by buying in auto, pharma, and IT sectors, Indian market indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in the green >today (Wednesday, 26 May).

At the closing bell, Sensex was up 379.99 points to close at 51,017.52. Nifty also closed higher at 15,301.45, gaining 93.00 points.

Except Nifty Next 50 and the Midcap 50 index, broader markets also closed with gains.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 51,017.52 and gained 379.99 points or 0.75 percent. The top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Maruti, and HDFC. The top laggards were PowerGrid, NTPC, ONGC, Kotak Bank, and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bajaj Finserv: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.82 percent and closed at Rs 11,919.55.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company rose 2.72 percent to close at Rs 5,771.65.

Infosys: It witnessed a jump of 2.60 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,397.35.

Maruti: 1.72 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 7,028.45.

HDFC: It jumped 1.55 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,568.00.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

PowerGrid: Shares of the company fell by 3.11 percent to close at Rs 225.70.

NTPC: The shares ended at Rs 111.25 down by 1.77 percent.

ONGC: 1.18 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 113.25.

Kotak Bank: A decline of 0.56 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,740.60.

Dr Reddy: The company ended the day lower at Rs 5,288.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.41 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,301.45 after gaining 93.00 points or 0.61 percent. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in green except for Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank. Nifty Realty was trading as high as 2.84 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Bajaj Finserv: 4.61 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 11,900.00.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company surged 2.67 percent to end at Rs 5,768.55.

Infosys: It closed at Rs 1,395.00 with a jump of 2.45 percent.

Grasim: The company gained 2.41 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,408.00.

Wipro: A jump of 1.87 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 527.25.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

PowerGrid: Shares of the company fell by 3.01 percent to close at Rs 225.90.

Hindal Co: The shares ended at Rs 381.40 down by 2.51 percent.

JSW Steel: A decline of 2.42 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 683.85.

Tata Steel: 2.28 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,080.05.

NTPC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 111.15 after witnessing a fall of 1.90 percent.

