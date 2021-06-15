Market Roundup: Sensex gains 221 points, Nifty closes at 15,869; Asian Paints, HDFC Life emerge as gainers

With broad-based buying in important sectors, the domestic market indices opened at a record high on Tuesday, 15 June, reported CNBC TV18.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 52,768 after gaining 217 points. NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,866 with a gain of 54 points at 9:18 am.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,773.05 after gaining 221.52 points or 0.42 percent. Nifty closed at 15,869.25 after gaining 57.40 points or 0.36 percent.

Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Gaurav Garg said that if Nifty breaches 15,900 then a new rally with upside potential of 16150-16200 can be seen, Financial Express reported.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,773.05, up by 221.52 points or 0.42 percent. The top gainers were Asian Paint, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank. The top laggards were Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy, Titan, Sunpharma and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Asian Paint: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.18 percent and closed at Rs 3041.85.

Axis Bank: The shares of the company rose 1.97 percent to close at Rs 750.75.

ICICI Bank: It witnessed a jump of 1.57 percent to settle the day at Rs 645.05.

Hindustan Unilever: 1.1 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2391.15.

IndusInd Bank: It jumped 0.91 percent to settle the day at Rs 1033.55.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Finserv: Shares of the company fell by 1.05 percent to close at Rs 11805.95.

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 5414.90 down by 0.82 percent.

Titan: 0.68 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1723.50.

Sunpharma: A decline of 0.60 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 673.20.

Bajaj Finance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 6160.70 after witnessing a fall of 0.54 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 57.40 points or 0.36 percent. The market index closed at 15,869.25.

While Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank were trading in red, all the other sectoral indices were trading in green today. Nifty Realty was up by 1.32 percent while Nifty Media gained 2 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Asian Paints: 2.88 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 3,035.

HDFC Life: The shares of the company surged 1.78 percent to end at Rs 693.85.

Axis Bank: It closed at Rs 748.50 with a jump of 1.66 percent.

ICICI Bank: The company gained 1.46 percent to settle the day at Rs 644.40.

Hindustan Unilever: A jump of 1.24 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 2,393.90.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Divis Lab: Shares of the company fell by 1.57 percent to close at Rs 4,319.

Adani Ports: The shares ended at Rs 756.50, down by 1.56 percent.

Coal India: A decline of 1.41 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 157.10.

Tata Motors: 1.11 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 352.

Bajaj Finserv: The company ended the day lower at Rs 11,800 after witnessing a fall of 1.06 percent.

