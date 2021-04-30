Market Roundup: Sensex falls 938 points, Nifty ends lower at 14,631; today's top gainers and losers

After experiencing gains in the last four days, both the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red on Friday. While the Sensex dropped 983.58 points, the Nifty ended lower at 14,631.10.

Among the sectoral indices, only Nifty Pharma showed gains of 1.28 percent. At the closing bell, all the other sectors were in red, with Nifty Financial Services down by 3.03 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed the day down by 983.58 points or 1.98 percent lower at 48,782.36. The top gainers of the day were ONGC, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, and Bajaj Auto. The top laggards included HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Asian Paints.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

ONGC: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.32 percent and closed at 108.55.

Sun pharma: It witnessed a jump of 1.57 percent to settle the day at Rs 654.70.

Dr Reddy: The shares of the company rose 1.23 percent to close at Rs 5,164.30.

Bajaj Auto: 0.18 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 3,841.00.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

HDFC: The shares ended at Rs 2,420.15, down by 4.38 percent.

HDFC Bank: Shares of the company fell by 4.09 percent to close at Rs 1,412.40.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 3.36 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 600.40.

Kotak Bank: A decline of 3.24 percent has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,748.60.

Asian Paint: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,540.10 after witnessing a fall of 2.81 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 ended the day at 14,631.10 with a decrease of 263.80 points or 1.77 percent. Except for Nifty Pharma, all the sectors were trading in the negative.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

ONGC: 3.99 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 108.20.

Coal India: The shares of the company surged 3.87 percent to end at Rs 133.00.

Grasim: It closed at Rs 1,401.10 with a jump of 3.73 percent.

Divi's Lab: The company gained 3.61 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,052.10.

Story continues

Indian Oil Corporation: A jump of 2.14 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 90.80.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC: Shares of the company fell by 4.16 percent to close at Rs 2,433.25.

HDFC Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,412.90, down by 4.05 percent.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 3.50 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 599.70.

Kotak Bank: 3.39 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,743.75.

Asian Paint: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,529.00 after witnessing a fall of 3.23 percent.

Also See: Market Roundup: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher after volatile session; today's top gainers and losers

Market Roundup: Sensex falls 1.81% to close at 47,941 on COVID-19 surge; Nifty drops 258 points

Market Roundup: Sensex loses 244 points, Nifty below 14,300; today's top gainers and losers

Read more on India by Firstpost.