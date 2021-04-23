Market Roundup: Sensex falls 202 points, Nifty closes below 14,350; today's top gainers and losers

The market indices ended in the negative on Friday after a volatile session. The equity benchmark Sensex declined 202 points on Friday, tracking losses in ICICI Bank, Infosys and HUL amid persistent concerns over the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 64.80 points or 0.45 per cent to 14,341.35. M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 percent, followed by Dr Reddy's Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HUL, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.06 percent lower at $65.36 per barrel.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed 202 points lower at 47,878.45. The top gainers of the day were Power Grid, NTPC, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, and HDFC. While the top laggards included M&M, Dr Reddy, Tech M, Hindustan Unilever, and Bharti Airtel.

Top BSE Sensex gainers: >Power Grid: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.51 percent and closed at Rs 210.75.

NTPC: It witnessed a jump of 3.38 percent to settle the day at Rs 102.55.

Axis Bank: The shares of the company rose 1.82 percent to close at Rs 670.85.

Indusind Bank: 1.71 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 850.00.

HDFC: It jumped 0.73 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,497.30.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

M&M: Shares of the company fell by 2.63 percent to close at Rs 778.60.

Dr Reddy: 2.30 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 5,080.25.

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended at Rs 950.40, down by 1.84 percent.

Story continues

Hindustan Unilever: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,308.05 after witnessing a fall of 1.78 percent.

Bharti Airtel: A decline of 1.70 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 521.85.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 closed the day lower at 14,341.35, down 64.80 points or 0.45 percent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG, IT, Pharma, and Auto traded with losses and closed 316.95, 217.60, 59.20, and 47.60 points lower, respectively.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

NTPC: A 3.94 percent hike was observed by the company to close at Rs 102.85.

Powergrid: The shares of the company surged 3.66 percent to end at Rs 210.90.

HDFC Life: It closed at Rs 689.95 with a jump of 1.61 percent.

Indusind Bank: The company gained 1.47 percent to settle the day at Rs 848.00.

BPCL: A jump of 1.16 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 423.20.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Britannia: The company fell 2.67 percent to close the day at Rs 3,651.80.

M&M: A 2.53 percent decline was noticed in the share price which closed at Rs 779.50.

Dr Reddy: The shares of the company ended at Rs 5,075.00 after losing 2.40 percent.

WIPRO: The company ended at Rs 475.40 down by 2.31 percent.

ICICI Bank: It lost 2.02 percent to settle the day at Rs 567.50.

Also See: Market Roundup: Sensex ends up 375 points, Nifty closes above 14,400; today's top gainers & losers

Market Roundup: Indices gain over 1.3%; Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv among top gainers

Market Roundup: Sensex crashes 1,700 points, Nifty below 14,400 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Read more on India by Firstpost.