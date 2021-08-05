Market Roundup: Sensex ends at 123 points higher, Nifty closes at 16,294; top gainers and losers

FP Trending
·3-min read

On Thursday, 5 August, the domestic market indices opened higher. Gains in the IT and pharma sectors were observed. The BSE Sensex was trading at 54,576.64 after it opened 206.87 points or 0.38 percent higher at 9.15 am.

At the same time, NSE Nifty50 index gained 30.15 points or 0.19 percent and was trading at 16,288.95.

At the closing bell, Sensex was trading at 54,492.84 after it went up by 123.07 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty increased by 35.80 points or 0.22 percent and closed at 16,294.60.

Speaking about the market trend, Ashis Biswas who is the Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research said that the positive trend has continued in the market today. He added that being above the level of 16,200 is important for the market to gain momentum, reported Moneycontrol.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 54,492.84 with a gain of 123.07 points or 0.23 percent. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and HCL Technologies. The top laggards were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.30 percent and closed at Rs 598.90.

ITC: The shares of the company rose 3.14 percent to close at Rs 215.15.

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 2.55 percent to settle the day at Rs 1247.85.

Tata Steel: 2.15 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1446.40.

HCL Technologies: It jumped 1.93 percent to settle the day at Rs 1060.80.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

SBI: Shares of the company fell by 3.33 percent to close at Rs 441.85.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 997.50 down by 2.20 percent.

Bajaj Finance: 1.78 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 6248.00.

ICICI Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 702.10 after witnessing a fall of 1.77 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: A decline of 1.36 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 13,994.15.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,294.60, after increasing by 35.80points or 0.22 percent.

All the sectoral indices were trading in red on 5 August except for Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal. While Nifty Metal was up by 1.29 percent, Nifty IT increased by 0.76 percent.

https://www.nseindia.com/

Bharti Airtel: 3.86 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 596.60.

Eicher Motors: The shares of the company surged 3.45 percent to end at Rs 2,732.90.

ITC: It closed at Rs 215.00 with a jump of 3.07 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The company gained 2.75 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,249.90.

Tata Steel: A jump of 2.32 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,449.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

SBI: Shares of the company fell by 3.28 percent to close at Rs 441.95.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 996.75, down by 2.33 percent.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 1.84 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 701.50.

Bajaj Finance: 1.75 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 6,248.00.

Bajaj Finserv: The company ended the day lower at Rs 14,003.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.30 percent.

Also See: Market Roundup: Sensex ends 638 points higher, Nifty closes at 15,824; today’s top gainers and losers

Market Roundup: Sensex down by 123 points, Nifty closes at 15,824; today's top gainers and losers

Market Roundup: Sensex down by 273 points; Nifty closes at 15,746; today's top gainers and losers

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Nashik sees 97 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,02,824 on Tuesday with the addition of 97 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 102 recoveries, an official said.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Medal tally

    Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

  • 2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

    Balasore (Odisha) Aug 3 (PTI) Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

  • 5.2 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Mandraki

    Nisyros [Greece], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

  • Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

    Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.

  • E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.         In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

  • College student drowns in waterfalls in Karnataka

    Mangaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old engineering student, who was on a visit to Arbi falls in Udupi district was swept away in the waters on Tuesday, police sources said.

  • Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Srinagar, 2 including cop injured

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

  • Huge Blast Rocks Afghanistan Capital

    The blast sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky and came as the Taliban pressed on with their campaign to capture three regional capitals over the past few days.

  • Pentagon Reopens After Lockdown Due to Gunshots Fired Near Metro

    A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to police activity.

  • Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive

    A first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent, Veerasingham, 51, is the first woman, first person of color and the first person outside the United States to lead the AP. She will be the fourteenth leader of the 175-year-old U.S. news agency and since February has been its executive vice president and chief operating officer, the AP said. She has been with the company for 17 years, leading it through the pandemic as its chief revenue officer.

  • Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The mercury settled at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

  • 140 new Covid cases in J-K, 3 more die

    Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 321865, while three fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 4,384, officials said.

  • New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. The findings of a five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found the governor created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public. After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the probe's conclusions, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called on the party's one-time star to resign.

  • 'China Repeatedly Covered Up Wuhan Lab Leak of Coronavirus, WHO Helped': US GOP Report

    The report by United States Republicans also blames the US through the roles of some scientists.

  • Sports Highlights

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

  • Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet; TMC MP's 'papri chaat' remark sparks row

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With no let up in protests by opposition MPs in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday deprecated their conduct like tearing of papers and hurling derogatory remarks at the government comparing the speedy passage of bills to making 'papri chaat', and accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

  • Dalit minor rape:Oppn targets Shah over law and order; DCW orders inquiry; Police say strict action taken against accused

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

  • PolicyBazaar IPO: Analysing The Key Risks

    PolicyBazaar, among the oldest online insurance portals in India, has filed for an IPO (initial public offering) of Rs 6,017 crore. Online portals like PolicyBazaar save customers the hassle of logging in into the digital channels of multiple insurance companies in order to find the cheapest policy.

  • India has tradition of holistic and multidisciplinary learning: Union minister

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The tradition of holistic and multidisciplinary learning has been followed in India from the times of Taxila and Nalanda where attention was given to overall personality development, according to Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar.