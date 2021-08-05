Market Roundup: Sensex ends at 123 points higher, Nifty closes at 16,294; top gainers and losers

On Thursday, 5 August, the domestic market indices opened higher. Gains in the IT and pharma sectors were observed. The BSE Sensex was trading at 54,576.64 after it opened 206.87 points or 0.38 percent higher at 9.15 am.

At the same time, NSE Nifty50 index gained 30.15 points or 0.19 percent and was trading at 16,288.95.

At the closing bell, Sensex was trading at 54,492.84 after it went up by 123.07 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty increased by 35.80 points or 0.22 percent and closed at 16,294.60.

Speaking about the market trend, Ashis Biswas who is the Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research said that the positive trend has continued in the market today. He added that being above the level of 16,200 is important for the market to gain momentum, reported Moneycontrol.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 54,492.84 with a gain of 123.07 points or 0.23 percent. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and HCL Technologies. The top laggards were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.30 percent and closed at Rs 598.90.

ITC: The shares of the company rose 3.14 percent to close at Rs 215.15.

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 2.55 percent to settle the day at Rs 1247.85.

Tata Steel: 2.15 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1446.40.

HCL Technologies: It jumped 1.93 percent to settle the day at Rs 1060.80.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

SBI: Shares of the company fell by 3.33 percent to close at Rs 441.85.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 997.50 down by 2.20 percent.

Bajaj Finance: 1.78 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 6248.00.

ICICI Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 702.10 after witnessing a fall of 1.77 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: A decline of 1.36 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 13,994.15.

Story continues

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,294.60, after increasing by 35.80points or 0.22 percent.

All the sectoral indices were trading in red on 5 August except for Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal. While Nifty Metal was up by 1.29 percent, Nifty IT increased by 0.76 percent.

https://www.nseindia.com/

Bharti Airtel: 3.86 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 596.60.

Eicher Motors: The shares of the company surged 3.45 percent to end at Rs 2,732.90.

ITC: It closed at Rs 215.00 with a jump of 3.07 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The company gained 2.75 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,249.90.

Tata Steel: A jump of 2.32 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,449.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

SBI: Shares of the company fell by 3.28 percent to close at Rs 441.95.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 996.75, down by 2.33 percent.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 1.84 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 701.50.

Bajaj Finance: 1.75 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 6,248.00.

Bajaj Finserv: The company ended the day lower at Rs 14,003.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.30 percent.

Also See: Market Roundup: Sensex ends 638 points higher, Nifty closes at 15,824; today’s top gainers and losers

Market Roundup: Sensex down by 123 points, Nifty closes at 15,824; today's top gainers and losers

Market Roundup: Sensex down by 273 points; Nifty closes at 15,746; today's top gainers and losers

Read more on India by Firstpost.