Market Roundup: Sensex drops 465 points, Nifty 50 closes below 14,500; today’s top gainers and losers

The market indices ended the day in the red with the BSE Sensex dropping 465.01 points and the NSE Nifty sliding 0.94 percent to close below 14,500. Except for the Nifty PSU Bank, all sectoral indices on the NSE were down at the closing bell.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

At closing time, the BSE Sensex was down by 465.01 points or 0.95 percent at 48,253.51. The top gainers of the day were ONGC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, SBI, and Kotak Bank. On the other hand, the top laggards were Dr Reddy, Reliance, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, and HDFC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

ONGC: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.86 percent and closed at Rs 109.65.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company rose 1.12 percent to close at Rs 5,615.25.

TCS: It witnessed a jump of 0.39 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,048.95.

SBI: 0.33 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 351.60.

Kotak Bank: It jumped 0.33 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,730.00.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 5,067.30, down by 2.26 percent.

Reliance: Shares of the company fell by 2.18 percent to close at Rs 1,916.55.

Sun Pharma: A decline of 1.99 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 645.70.

HDFC Bank: 1.74 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,388.55.

HDFC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,377.25 after witnessing a fall of 1.73 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, the NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,496.50 with a decrease of 137.65 points or 0.94 percent. Only Nifty PSU Bank was trading in the green. The banking index closed 3.44 percent higher. All the other sectoral indices were in the red.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

SBI Life: The stock registered a 2.65 percent hike to close at Rs 984.

BPCL: The shares of the company surged 1.57 percent to end at Rs 422.55.

ONGC: It closed at Rs 109.25 with a jump of 1.44 percent.

Adani Ports: The company gained 0.87 percent to settle the day at Rs 768.

Bajaj Finance: A jump of 0.78 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 5,594.70.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Consumer Products: Shares of the company fell by 4.30 percent to close at Rs 648.

Cipla: The shares ended at Rs 881.75, down by 3.13 percent.

Dr Reddy: A decline of 2.12 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 5,076.

Reliance: A 2.10 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,918.

Divi's Lab: The company ended the day lower at Rs 3991.15 after witnessing a fall of 2.03 percent.

