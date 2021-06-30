Market Roundup: Sensex down by 66 points, Nifty closes at 15,721; today's top gainers and losers

The domestic market indices on Wednesday, 30 June closed in the red for the third consecutive day in the highly volatile session. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex went down by 66.95 points and ended at 52,482.71. While NSE Nifty closed at 15,721.50 after losing 26.95 points.

Among the sectors, all indices ended the day in red except IT. BSE Smallcap index witnessed an increase of 0.5 percent while Midcap ended flat.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,482.71, after going down by 66.95 points or 0.13 percent. The top gainers were INFY, Reliance, Nestle India, Maruti, and Tech Mahindra. The top laggards were Powergrid, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and NTPC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

INFY: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.19 percent and closed at Rs 1,581.25.

Reliance: The shares of the company rose 1.14 percent to close at Rs 2,110.90.

Nestle India: It witnessed a jump of 0.85 percent to settle the day at Rs 17,727.95.

Maruti: 0.74 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 7,539.90.

Tech Mahindra: It jumped 0.60 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,095.10.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Powergrid: Shares of the company fell by 1.51 percent to close at Rs 232.30.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares ended at Rs 12,116.60 down by 1.49 percent.

ICICI Bank: 1.46 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 630.85.

HDFC: A decline of 1.04 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,474.25.

NTPC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 116.40 after witnessing a fall of 1.02 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went down by 26.95 points or 0.17 percent. The market index closed at 15,721.50. Talking about sectoral indices of Nifty, only the IT index ended in the green. It went up by 0.6 percent while Nifty Bank decreased to 34,772.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Coal India: 1.28 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 146.35.

Reliance: The shares of the company surged 1.16 percent to end at Rs 2,112,00.

Divis Lab: It closed at Rs 4,404.60 with a jump of 1.11 percent.

INFY: The company gained 1.08 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,580.00.

Tech Mahindra: A jump of 0.79 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,096.70.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: Shares of the company fell by 1.90 percent to close at Rs 27,600.00.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.82 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 12,076.20.

Powergrid: The shares ended at Rs 232.45, down by 1.50 percent.

UPL: A decline of 1.42 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 794.00.

ICICI Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 631.45 after witnessing a fall of 1.35 percent.

