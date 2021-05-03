Market Roundup: Sensex down 63 points, Nifty ends at 14,635; today’s top gainers and losers

A day after the results of the 2021 Assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, market indices remained volatile.

Market benchmark Sensex staged a smart recovery from the day's low to end with marginal losses on Monday amid a negative trend in global equities.

After plunging over 750 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to finish 63.84 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 48,718.52.

In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty closed 3.05 points or 0.02 percent higher at 14,634.15.

Six of the Nifty sectoral indices were down at the closing bell namely Nifty Realty, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Bank.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed the day down by 63.84 points, 0.13 percent lower at 48,718.52. The top gainers of the day were Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paint. On the other hand, the top laggards were Titan, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.98 percent and closed at Rs 558.70.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares of the company rose 2.27 percent to close at Rs 2,407.35.

Maruti: It witnessed a jump of 2.14 percent to settle the day at Rs 6,598.30.

Bajaj Finance: 1.82 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 5,552.95.

Asian Paint: It jumped 1.69 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,583.15.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Titan: The shares ended at Rs 1,423.60, down by 4.58 percent.

IndusInd Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.24 percent to close at Rs 914.00.

Reliance: A decline of 1.76 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,959.25.

Axis Bank: 1.61 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 703.00.

Kotak Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,724.30 after witnessing a fall of 1.39 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 ended the day at 14,634.15 with an increase of 3.05 points or 0.021 percent. Nifty Metal was trading 2.16 percent higher on 3 May.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

SBI Life: 5.43 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 979.10.

Bharti Airtel: The shares of the company surged 4.53 percent to end at Rs 561.05.

Adani Ports: It closed at Rs 763.00 with a jump of 4.51 percent.

Tata Steel: The company gained 3.20 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,067.10.

Maruti: A jump of 2.24 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 6,600.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Titan: Shares of the company fell by 4.56 percent to close at Rs 1,423.70.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 913.50, down by 2.29 percent.

Reliance: A decline of 1.93 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,956.00.

Axis Bank: 1.59 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 703.50.

BPCL: The company ended the day lower at Rs 416.15 after witnessing a fall of 1.34 percent.

