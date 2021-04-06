Market Roundup: BSE, NSE close flat after volatile trading day; Asian Paint, Sun Pharma among top gainers

Market indices ended flat after a highly volatile trading day on Tuesday, 6 April. The gains were led by pharma industries while banking and auto companies declined.

BSE

The BSE Sensex gained 42.07 points or 0.09 percent to close at 49,201.39. The top five gainers of the day were Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Dr Reddy. Power Grid, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were among the worst performers.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Asian Paint: The shares ended at Rs 2,612.65 with a hike of 4.07 percent.

Sun Pharma: The shares of the company gained 1.88 percent to close higher at Rs 620.05.

Hindustan Unilever: Shares witnessed a hike of 1.44 percent to end at Rs 2,407.55.

Dr Reddy: 1.35 percent rise was noticed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 4,617.55.

HDFC: 1.10 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the company which settled at Rs 2,472.80.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Power Grid: 2.29 percent fall was witnessed in the share prices of the company which settled the day at Rs 209.25.

Axis Bank: Shares of the bank plunged 1.12 percent to end at Rs 677.85.

IndusInd Bank: The shares fell 1.09 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 927.10.

UltraTech Cement: The shares of the company dropped 0.93 percent to settle the day at Rs 6,731.00.

ICICI Bank: Shares of the bank closed at Rs 565.95 after a fall of 0.91 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty closed the day at 14,683.50, up 45.70 points or 0.31 percent. Nifty Pharma jumped 217.10 points or 1.76 percent to end at 12,548.60. Nifty FMCG which ended at 34,619.85, gaining 315.30 points or 0.92 percent.

Nifty Auto too gained 13.30 points or 0.14 percent to end at 9,781.35, while the Nifty IT index was up by 40.85 points or 0.15 percent to close at 26,532.20.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: Share prices surged 14.50 percent to close at Rs 849.85.

Tata Consumer Products: Saw upwards climb of 4.66 percent to close at Rs 675.00.

Story continues

Asian Paint: Shares saw a 3.96 percent gain to close the day at Rs 2,610.10.

JSW Steel: Shares closed at Rs 537 at a gain of 3.77 percent.

SBI Life: Shares, which closed at Rs 901, saw a jump of 3.25 percent.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Power Grid: Shares declined by 2.03 percent and settled at Rs 209.80.

Grasim: Shares, which closed at Rs 1,427.10, fell by 1.34 percent.

Eicher Motor: The shares of the company dragged by 1.08 percent to end at Rs 2,490

Axis Bank: Shares closed at Rs 679 at a decline of 0.91 percent.

UltraTech Cement: The shares of the company fell 0.82 percent to settle at Rs 6,740.

Also See: Market Roundup: BSE Sensex plunges 870.51 points, Nifty closes at 14,637.80; today's top gainers and losers

Market roundup: BSE Sensex plunges 871 points, Nifty closes below 14,600; today's top losers and gainers

Market Roundup: BSE Sensex reclaims 50,000 mark, Nifty around 14,800 level; IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement lift indices

Read more on India by Firstpost.