Market indices open in green

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Despite muted trends in Asian markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which closed at 37,752.17 on Wednesday, opened higher at 37,840.64.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 37,877.08, up by 124.91 points, or 0.33 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which closed at 11,341.70 on Wednesday, was quoting at 11,374.90, up by 33.20 points or 0.29 per cent.

At 9.21 a.m., as many as 33 stocks advanced in the Nifty 50 index while 17 stocks declined.

In the BSE Sensex 20 stocks, including TCS, Coal India were trading in green while 10 stocks, including ITC, Tata Motors were trading in red.

Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday despite weak global cues from a fresh wave of political scepticism originating from the UK over the defeat of Brexit deal.

However, a sustained inflow of foreign funds aided the gains in the currency, as well as domestic equities.

The Sensex was up by 216.51 points or 0.58 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 37,797.29 and a low of 37,478.87. The Nifty, too was up by 40.50 points or 0.36 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.18 per cent; while Hang Seng was trading in red, down by 0.36 per cent; South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.22 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also trading red, down by 0.83 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.69 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.11 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

--IANS

bdc/in