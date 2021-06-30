'Mark Zuckerberg?' Colombian Police Announce $3 Million Reward For Perp 'Resembling' Facebook CEO

Will the real Mark Zuckerberg please stand up? The Facebook founder, American media magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who started one of the world’s largest social media platforms may be getting some (unwarranted) attention on the same platform itself. While the founder is much sought-after, there may be an unlikely person looking for him – the Colombian National Police. The Policía Nacional de los Colombianos, who run a very active Faceook page posted two artist sketches of two perpetrators on Facebook on June 28. Sharing the photos and the details of the crime, they mentioned there is a reward of 3 million dollars for helping with the capture.

“Help us locate them! These are the portraits spoken of the perpetrators of the attack on the helicopter carrying Mr. president Iván Duque and his entourage. Up to $ 3.000 million reward. Contact lines 3213945367 or 3143587212,” is a rough translation of the post. One of the photos, however, caught the attention of everyone more than others.

One of the sketches of the perpetrators looked eerily like a badly-drawn portrait of Mark Zuckerberg.

The photo has since gotten over 66,000 reactions and over 22,000 shares – with lots of people posting photos of Zuckerberg and tagging him in the comments.

The crime of the perpetrator? According to a report in Al Jazeera, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque alleged that a helicopter he was on was struck by multiple bullets when flying through the country’s Catatumbo region towards the city of Cucuta, capital of the country’s Norte de Santander province on Friday. In addition to Duque, the helicopter was carrying other officials, including defence minister Diego Molano, interior minister Daniel Palacios, and governor of Norte de Santander Silvano Serrano.

“It is a cowardly attack, where you can see bullet holes in the presidential aircraft,” the president said in a statement. No one was injured in the incident, Al Jazeera quoted a spokesperson saying.

