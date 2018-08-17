Mark Walhberg's strong bond with Peter Berg

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Mark Wahlberg says he gets along with director Peter Berg well, and loves working with him.

Wahlberg has worked with Berg on films like "Patriots Day", "Deepwater Horizon", "Lone Survivor" and forthcoming film "Mile 22".

"We get along tremendously well. My family gets along well with his family and my friends get along with his friends. We just have a good time," Wahlberg said in a statement to IANS.

Berg said he was inspired by Wahlberg's work ethics.

He said: "Mark's work ethic is probably better than mine, and I think mine's pretty intense! He's a very hard worker. I trust him to be there for me, and I think the feeling is mutual."

Written by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, "Mile 22" is a story of an elite American intelligence officer who, with the help of the top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country.

Being brought to India by PVR Pictures, the film will release in India on August 24.

