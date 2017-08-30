Marital rape will become crime in India hopefully: Petitioner's Advocate

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard a plea opposing several petitions to announce marital rape a criminal offence. The petition was filed by an NGO representing men. The court has adjourned hearing till September 4th. Petitioner's Advocate Collin Gonzalvis hoped that marital rape will become crime in India as well. He also stated that there is no logical or legal reason for saying that if a man rapes a woman, it is a crime but if the man marries her and rapes her then it is not a crime.