Marin vows to come back stronger in All England

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin on Friday vowed to come back stronger in the All England Championship next month, after her campaign in the India Open BWF World Tour 500 ended following a shocking defeat to lower-ranked Hong Kong's sixth seed Cheung Ngan Yi in the quarters here on Friday.

Cheung Ngan Yi registered an upset 21-12, 21-19 victory to end Marin's journey in the tournament.

Thanking India for the love, Marin, who have been in the country for more than a month now, had earlier led the Hyderabad Hunters to clinch the third season of the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

"The Asian tour has finished... Thanks India for your support and love. See you soon!" Marin wrote on her Twitter handle.

But the 24-year-old had a word of caution for all her rivals ahead of the prestigious All England Open, to be played from March 14 to 18 at Birmingham.

Marin feels she still needs to sharpen her skills and vowed to be at her best in England.

"I feel my performance is not 100 percent but it would be there in the All England. I feel motivated because I want to keep improving my game. I will prepare very well for All England," said the former world No.1.

--IANS

tri/vd