Marin says Princess of Asturias Award will be dream come true

Madrid, Aug 7 (IANS) Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin said early on Tuesday that she hoped to win the Princess of Asturias Award, after becoming the badminton player with the highest number of world championships in history.

"I wish I have enough support, it would be another dream to get the Princess of Asturias," Marin said upon arrival at the Madrid airport after her latest World Badminton Championship conquest on August 5, reports EFE news agency.

Marin beat India's P.V. Sindhu (21-19, 21-10) in the final round, a player who was also her opponent in the final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Spanish athlete also noted that the key to winning her third world championship was to recover mentally having been out of action in the last year and a half.

"I still don't believe it, I am going to take two or three days to recover and get back on my feet and assimilate everything I've done," Marin said at Madrid airport.

"Having won in China (...) for me has been very important," she added.

Marin also urged to support the sport for both women and men, so that Spain can win more titles: "Yes it is true that we girls are the ones winning more lately, but in the end we always have the support of the boys and we always have to go together," she stressed.

The badminton star also said that before setting her next goal she will take a few days off to absorb her latest championship win.

