Maria Sharapova Wins Tianjin Open, Her 1st WTA Title Since Drug Ban

Sharapova, who came in as a tournament wild card, was trailing in the opening set but made a fine comeback to register an impressive win. This is her first title since Italian Open victory in 2015.

New Delhi: Maria Sharapova clinched her first WTA title after returning from a drug ban as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the Tianjin Open on Sunday. Sharapova outplayed Sabalenka 7-5, 7-6 (8).

Sharapova, who served a 15-month ban after she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, made her comeback earlier in April and this is her her first title in 29 months, reported ESPN.com.

The five-time Grand Slam winner was denied a wildcard entry for the French Open before missing Wimbledon due to an injury. In US Open after being granted a wildcard she managed to reach the fourth round before losing to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.