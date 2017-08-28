Maria Sharapova at US Open 2017: 5 Times Russian Tennis Player Served Stylish Looks at the Flushing Meadows

Maria Sharapova who is known for her never-say-die attitude will be watched out by millions when she takes on Halep on day one of US Open.

Former US Open champion, Maria Sharapova is all set to return to the Flushing Meadows on August 28, 2017 (Monday). The 30-year-old who lifted the coveted trophy way back in 2006 is making her grand slam comeback post dope ban. Maria was handed a tournament wildcard and will now be taking on No 2 seed, Simona Halep of Romania at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. While many call it an unfortunate clash for Sharapova who last played a major match against Serena Williams in Australian Open 2016, the Russian tennis star eyes a positive comeback. She unveiled her dress for the US Open 2017, something her fans have been missing for a long time. After all, Sharapova is not just known for her thundering groundstrokes but also serving stylish looks at the arenas. This article is dedicated to Maria Sharapova’s most fabulous outfits worn in her career at the US Open.

Masha is all ready and decked up to take on Simona Halep in the first round of US Open 2017. The five-time grand slam winner enjoys an impressive head-to-head record against her Romanian opponent, beating her in all six previous meetings (including three setter French Open final). But Sharapova knows it will be a different ball game when she steps on the centre court to take on the in-form Halep with lack of professional match practice. To boost her mental strength, Maria has served the first salvo – decision to go with a stylish little black dress. Her outfit for US Open 2017 created in cooperation with Italian designer Riccardo Tisci will instantly remind her fans of Sharapova’s dress from US Open 2006, which she eventually won. The Russian tennis girl is hoping a similar run with this LBD at year’s fourth and last grand slam.

Maria Sharapova at US Open 2017

The stunning black dress has black lace insets and white dots, making it incredibly stylish. It will be interesting to see if we see the dress in next round or it would be its final appearance. Maria Sharapova fans are also waiting for the star player to unveil the dress for her matches scheduled to take place in the daytime.

Maria Sharpova at US Open 2014

After missing in action the previous year, Sharapova made a comeback in 2014 wearing a mean-business dress from her collection Nike Women’s Fall Maria Day Tunic. Her look was hailed by critics calling it futuristic. That edition, Maria lost to Carolina Wozniacki 6-4 2-6 6-2 at the quarterfinals stage.

