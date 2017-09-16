Maria Sharapova-Serena Williams to Graf vs Seles: Why women's tennis needs great rivalries

The world of tennis has seen some intense rivalries over the last hundred odd years, but none as bitter perhaps, as the one between Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams

"Martina Navratilova," Arthur Ashe once said, "is like the old Green Bay Packers. You know exactly what she is going to do but there isn't a thing you can do about it." (Green Bay Packers is an American pro football team which has won 13 league championships, including four Super Bowls).

The same sort of vulnerability perhaps pervades Maria Sharapova's game and psyche when she plays her nemesis, Serena Williams. Of the 21 times they have played each other, the 30-year-old Russian has lost a mind-boggling 19 times.

The lop-sided record, perhaps, reveals a 'mental block' on the part of Sharapova, which she has written about in a recently released book " Unstoppable: My Life So Far.

Sharapova, mind you, is no ordinary player. She is a former world No. 1 and has won five grand slam singles titles; the French Open twice and the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, once each.

She was named one of the '30 Legends of Women's Tennis' by Time magazine and as one of the '100 Greatest of All Time' by Tennis Channel. With her striking good looks, Sharapova has done a large number of modelling assignments and endorsements, and was the highest paid female athlete in the world between 2001 and 2012.

The world of tennis has seen some intense rivalries over the last hundred odd years, but none as bitter as the one between Sharapova and Serena. The Russian, who moved to the United States when she was seven, states in her book that she was never enamoured or overawed by the Williams sisters. She says she even refused to stand, like the others, when Serena entered the 2002 Wimbledon Champions Ball.

Serena Williams, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles under her belt, is arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time. She is right now on a short sabbatical after giving birth to a baby from her fiancÃ©, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, and plans to return to competitive tennis with the Australian Open of 2018.

"Sharapova beat Williams twice in 2004, including her breakthrough win as a 17-year-old in the Wimbledon finals, but Williams has treated Sharapova as her personal punching bag ever since," writes Kurt Badenhausen in Forbes.

The Sharapova-Serena Williams match-up since 2004 has been pretty one-sided. The Russian reveals why in her book: It wasn't just that Sharapova won (the Wimbledon women's singles title of 2004). It was that the teenager heard Williams become emotional in the locker room afterward.

"Guttural sobs, the sort that makes you heave for air, the sort that scare you," writes Sharapova. "It went on and on. I got out as quickly as I could, but she knew I was there." That is the only reason why Serena has hated her and has owned her in the past 10 years or so, believes Sharapova.

Both of them are in the habit of taking pot-shots at each other at press conferences and in interviews. The mutual dislike is there for everybody to see.

The Williams sisters have grown up facing discrimination and racist barbs from competitors and spectators alike. Sharapova, on the other hand, is tall, fair-skinned and 'good looking'; she has consistently earned more money than Serena, through modelling and endorsements, despite winning only one-quarter of her Grand Slam titles. Could this also be one of the factors motivating Serena to go on court, against the Russian, with all guns blazing?

We may never know.

Tennis aficionados, however, believe that Serena's pursuit of Grand Slam records has provided a hell of a lot of drama for women's tennis in recent years. It's not the rivalries " either with Sharapova or Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki or Garbine Muguruza. It is her pursuit of the history books!

The French Open, Wimbledon and US Open women's events have thrown up surprise winners this year in Serena's absence. Jelena Ostapenko, ranked 47th, won at Roland Garros, Muguruza, after a year-long slump, took the Wimbledon crown and then Sloane Stephens " ranked a lowly 83rd " won the US Open title.

Brad Gilbert, a former tennis great and TV analyst says, "Serena Williams has wiped out the field." With her recent break from tennis, interest in the women's game has therefore waned.

Tennis great, John Newcombe once said that at Wimbledon, "Ladies are simply the candles on the cake." Times have changed. Women's tennis does matter and Wimbledon now gives out equal prize-money to men and women!

