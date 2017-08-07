Maria Sharapova to play fifth tournament post-doping ban after being granted China Open wildcard

Maria Sharapova has accepted an invitation to make her seventh appearance at the China Open in Beijing.

The five-time Grand Slam champion missed Wimbledon and the entire grasscourt season with a thigh injury then was forced to withdraw from her comeback tournament in Stanford with an arm injury last week.

The Russian has still only played four tournaments since returning in April from a 15-month doping ban for the use of meldonium.

"I'm very happy to announce that I will return to Beijing and play the China Open this October," the 30-year-old said in a statement. "This is especially exciting as it will be my first tournament in Asia this year!"

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams and home favourites Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai will also take part in the Beijing event, which runs from 24 September to 8 October.