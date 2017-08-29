Maria Sharapova Makes Winning Start in US Open, Stuns World Number 2 Simona Halep

Sharapova will face Hungary's Timea Babos, the world number 59, in round two on Wednesday.

New York: Maria Sharapova on Tuesday made a stunning start in the US Open after knocking out world number two Simona Halep in round one. The Russian beat Halep 6-4 4-6 6-3 in front of a sell-out night session crowd of almost 24,000 people in New York.

According to a report on BBC, Sharapova was playing her first Grand Slam match since serving a 15-month doping suspension. The 2006 champion needed a wildcard to enter the main draw as she is currently ranked 146th.

When her name was drawn alongside Halep’s in the first round it set up a contest that felt more like a Grand Slam decider than opener.

The match lasted two hours and 44 minutes and Sharapova’s greater pace off the racquet overcame Halep’s speed of foot, with 60 winners proving decisive despite 64 errors.

“You never know what you’re going to feel until you win that match point, but everything you go through is worth it for this moment,” said Sharapova, who now has a 7-0 record against Halep.

“You sometimes wonder why you put in all the work, and this is exactly why.”

Sharapova will face Hungary’s Timea Babos, the world number 59, in round two on Wednesday.