Maria Sharapova knocked out of US Open

New York [U.S.A], September 4 (ANI): Maria Sharapova was knocked out of the U.S. Open after she lost to Anastasija Sevastova in the fourth round of the tournament.

Sharapova's first Grand Slam campaign after her drug ban ended in a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to the Latvian.

This was Sharapova's fifth tournament since her comeback from a 15-month doping ban in April because of injury.

Sevastova entered the fourth round of the tournament for a second successive year after defeating the former World Number one.(ANI)