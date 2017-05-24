Maria Sharapova gets wildcard for Rogers Cup in Toronto

It is a confirmation of the fact that she is a big draw-card and will put enough bums on seats with her appeal as a global tennis star.

Maria Sharapova may have been denied a wildcard for the French Open and may have herself refused one for Wimbledon but the Russian ace has got one for the prestigious Rogers Cup in Toronto. It is a confirmation of the fact that she is a big draw-card and will put enough bums on seats with her appeal as a global tennis star. The tennis ace is still battling to return to top form.

Sharapova had made a return from her 15-month doping suspension without a ranking last month and has since risen to 211 in the world after receiving wildcards in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome.

The five-time Grand Slam champion will make her first appearance in Canada since 2014 at the Rogers Cup, to be played August 7-13. “I’m really looking forward to coming back to Canada,” Sport24 quoted Sharapova as saying.

“I have some great memories of playing Toronto in the past and the tournament and the fans have always been so supportive. This is one of the biggest events of the year and I hope to play my best tennis that week,” he added. In April at the Stuttgart Open, Sharapova played her first match since her quarter-final defeat to World number one Serena Williams at the 2016 Australian Open, where she was tested positive for banned substance Meldonium. (with wires inputs)