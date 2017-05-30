Marco Reus Out For 'Several Months' With Ligament Tear

Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Marco Reus sustained a partial ligament tear in his right knee during Saturday's German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt and will be out for "several months".

Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Marco Reus sustained a partial ligament tear in his right knee during Saturday's German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt and will be out for "several months".

Reus, who has made just 24 appearances for Dortmund in a injury-riddled season, was substituted in the first half of the final, which Dortmund won 2-1 to secure their first major trophy in five years.

"In the coming days, there will be further tests and a decision will be made on the necessary treatment," the club said on their website. (www.bvb.de)

"Borussia Dortmund will not be able to make a precise prediction about his possible downtime and we wish our 'cup winner' a speedy recovery."

Reus was already omitted from the Germany squad for next month's Confederation Cup in Russia.