Marcelo extends contract with Real Madrid until 2022

Madrid, Sep 13 (IANS) Real Madrid defender Marcelo has extended his contract until 2022, the Spanish football club announced Wednesday.

The Brazil left-back joined Real Madrid in January 2006, and has appeared in 296 matches with the La Liga defending champion, reports Efe news agency.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Marcelo have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until 30 June, 2022," the Spanish club said in a statement on its official website.

Marcelo is set to appear on Thursday before the media to talk about the extension in the press room of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

