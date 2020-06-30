Layoffs, Pay Cuts, Unfair Contracts: Journalists Working In Language Media and Small Editions Face Exploitation Every Day

Vice President Venkiah Naidu (C), former prime minister Manmohan Singh (2 R) and Lokmat Media Group Chairman Vijay Darda (3 R), Nitin Gadkari (3 L) with others at launch Marathi daily Lokmat's Delhi edition in its centenary year on December 14, 2017 in New Delhi

Nagpur, MAHARASHTRA — On April 16, 2020, Vijay Darda, former Congress Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the Lokmat Media Group, which publishes three newspapers including the largest selling Marathi daily Lokmat, wrote a letter to his roughly 3600 employees.

“Taking into account the family members of all our employees, around 30,000 people depend on Lokmat today,” Darda wrote in an emotional letter written in Marathi. “It is my responsibility to make sure no one is workless and exposed… Lokmat is a family… If there is one chapati, we will divide it amongst ourselves but we will remain under Lokmat’s roof together. I want to assure you again, take care but don’t worry.”

Two months later, Lokmat has laid off close to 700 of its employees, of which about 30% are journalists, from editions and newsrooms spread across Maharashtra, Delhi and areas bordering Madhya Pradesh, HuffPost India has learnt from interviews with reporters and a petition filed in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High court by the Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists.

Lokmat isn’t the only language media group that is doing it. Sakal Media Group, headed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Abhijit Pawar, has shut down its English edition Sakal Times and Goa edition Gomantak Times and has also closed operations of the Marathi flagship paper in four districts- Akola, Jalgaon, Nanded, and Solapur. Sakal’s downsizing has rendered over 100 journalists jobless.

The recent layoffs of hundreds of journalists at The Hindu and the Hindustan Times has sparked understandable concern over the health of India’s news business, yet the large-scale decimation of non-English newsrooms has inspired little comment. While the English language press dominates the national conversation — particularly on social media — the non-English press is arguably more influential and reaches tens of thousands more readers. The discord in the Marathi news ecosystem is symptomatic of similar problems in...

