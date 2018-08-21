Marathi cinema known for experimenting: Bhalchandra

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Popular Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kadam says Marathi movies have been known for experimenting with interesting subjects and that the entry of Bollywood celebrities has brought in curiosity in the regional cinema.

Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Nana Patekar, Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have either acted in or produced Marathi films. So, has Marathi cinema become more popular in India because of gaining support from Bollywood actors?

"Marathi cinema has always been known for experimenting with interesting subjects and genres. It has a dedicated audience comprising not just Marathi speaking population, but also others who understand Marathi. We can say that the entry of popular Bollywood names has brought in curiosity and interest in Bollywood lovers to watch Marathi cinema," Bhalchandra, popularly known as Bhau Kadam, told IANS in an email interview.

Some Bollywood films have also been adapted from Marathi movies -- the latest being "Dhadak", the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster "Sairat".

"'Sairat' was a very good movie which was liked by the audience. But when we talk about movie remakes, the first thing that comes to our mind is how the original movie was.

"Comparing an original with a remake is not justified," said the actor, known for featuring in Marathi movies like "Boyz", "Half Ticket" and "Timepass 2".

Bhalchandra has also featured in a Bollywood film titled "Ferrari Ki Sawaari".

"I could not take more projects after 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari' (released in 2012) because since then I have been occupied with TV shows and theatre. I was approached for one of the parts of 'Golmaal' series but was unable to commit to the continuous shoot schedule owing to my prior commitments. Hence, had to turn down the offer," he said.

He currently plays the lead in ZEE5's first Marathi web series titled "Liftman".

"Digital as a medium is the future of entertainment and it is expected to grow further. Hence, we see a lot of veteran actors now shooting for the digital platform," he said.

The series has been mostly shot in a lift.

"At first, I wondered 'Did I hear it right? Shooting in a lift?' Then I was quite amazed by the thought of bringing alive lift stories from the point of view of liftman. Since this is a never attempted concept that ZEE5 approached me with, I was ready to play the liftman.

"The storyline and dialogues were so quirky and comical that we spent most of our shoot time laughing. Comedy is not restricted to a particular place or a set," said the actor, who is hailed as one of the best comedians in Marathi cinema by many.

Like a lift, he has seen many ups and downs in his life.

"Initially, during my theatre days, I faced a financial crunch. There was one time when I had to go to Dubai and I had only Rs 1,000 with me. Those days, we were literally living on my mother's pension and it was not enough.

"So, I decided to take up more theatre projects to support my family. I can say 'Fu Bai Fu' (show) was turning point in my life. Also, I never said no to any project irrespective of the size. Today, I am happy to play the lead role on the digital medium, catering to a larger and a different kind of audience," he said.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg