Maratha leader and social activist Pravin Gaikwad joined Congress on Saturday in presence of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. As India heads towards LS Polls, several prominent faces join different parties. As per the seat-sharing arrangement the Congress party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are fighting on 24 and 20 seats respectively.