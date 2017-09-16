Maradona's 'Match for Unity' postponed to October 5

Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) Argentine football legend Diego Maradona's "Match for Unity", featuring former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, has been postponed from October 2 to October 5, organisers of the event said in a statement.

"A decision to this effect has been reached with the relevant authorities. The match was shifted because of the huge bandobast needed for Muharram and Durga Puja immersion. Now the match will be a closed door affair, where entry is by invitation only," said Vivek Kumar Agarwal, founder, Dhulaiwala Group, the title sponsors of the event.

Maradona will now arrive at the city on October 2.

The match will be played in Barasat, West Bengal at the Aditya Sports Academy.

--IANS

dm/pur/vm