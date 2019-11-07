New map of India in 'no manner' revised India's boundary with Nepal: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs' official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar cleared India's stand on reports of Nepal's objection to inclusion of Kalapani as part of new map of India released by the government. He informed that the Indian map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India and that the new map has in "no manner" revised India's boundary with Nepal. He said, "The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations."