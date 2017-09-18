Maoists kill husband, wife in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 18 (IANS) Maoist guerrillas in Jharkhand killed a man, terming him a police spy, and his wife in Gumla district on Monday, police said.

At least 10-12 guerrillas of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) barged into Amush Kereketa's house, dragged him out and shot him dead. The Maoists left behind a pamphlet alleging Amush was a "police informer".

His wife Catherine Kereketa, who tried to save him, was also killed by the Maoists.

The incident took place in Konsa village of Gumla district, around 140 km from here. Maoists are active in 18 of 24 districts in Jharkhand.

--IANS

ns/pgh/mr