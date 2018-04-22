Many will welcome the outcome of Modi- Jinping informal summit: Former foreign secretary

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar on Sunday hailed upcoming informal meeting between Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said that many countries will welcome the outcome of the informal summit. The Former foreign secretary added India-China more productive relationship will be beneficial for the world. "When world's going through lot of uncertainty, if India-China can find more productive relationship it'll be very beneficial to world. Lot of countries, especially in Asia would welcome news of the summit," said Jaishankar. "Indians should see it as very sincere effort on part of both countries and leaders to improve their relationship. It's in our national interest that it succeeds. People should look at how to create best environment for meeting," added Jaishankar. PM Modi will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an informal summit on April 27 and 28 in Wuhan city. This announcement was made at a joint statement by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.