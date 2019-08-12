Many people in India opposing outcome of scrapping Article 370: Former PM Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the outcome of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir is not to the liking of many people of our country. "Its outcome is not to the liking of many people of our country and Its important that voices of all these people be heard and It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India prevails," former prime minister further added.