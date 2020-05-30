Many historic firsts says PM Modi in letter to citizens

My fellow Indian,

This day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy. It was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full term government with a full majority.

Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our nation.

During normal times, I would have been in your midst. However, the present circumstances do not permit that. That is why I seek your blessings through this letter.

Your affection, goodwill and active cooperation have given new energy, and inspiration.

The way you have showcased the collective strength of democracy is a guiding light for the whole world.

Back in 2014, the people of the country voted for a substantive transformation. In the last five years, the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance. True to the spirit of 'Antyodaya' the lives of millions have been transformed.

From 2014 to 2019, India's stature rose significantly. The dignity of the poor was enhanced. The nation achieved financial inclusion, free gas and electricity connections, total sanitation coverage, and made progress towards ensuring 'Housing For All.'

India demonstrated its mettle through the surgical strike and air strike. At the same time, decades old demands such as OROP, One Nation One Tax- GST, better MSP for farmers were fulfilled.

In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream- of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream.

Today, 130 crore people feel involved and integrated in the development trajectory of the nation. The light of 'Jan Shakti' and 'Rashtra Shakti' has ignited the entire nation.

Powered by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' India is marching forward in all spheres.

My fellow Indian,

In the last one year, some of the decisions were widely discussed and remain etched in public discourse.

The decision on Article 370 furthered the spirit of national unity and integration. The Ram Mandir judgment, delivered unanimously by the Honourable Supreme Court of India, brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries. The barbaric practice of triple talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history. Amendment to the Citizenship Act was an expression of India's compassion and spirit of inclusiveness.

But there have been many other decisions that have added momentum to the nation's development trajectory.

The creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff was a long pending reform that has improved coordination among the armed forces. At the same time, India has stepped up preparations for Mission Gaganyaan.

Empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth has remained our priority.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi now includes all farmers. In just one year, more than ₹72,000 crore has been deposited in the accounts of over nine crore fifty lakh farmers.

The Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure supply of potable drinking water through piped connections to over 15 crore rural households.

A huge campaign of free vaccination is being conducted for better health of our 50 crore livestock.

Story continues