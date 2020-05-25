Many Flights Cancelled Across India as Domestic Air Travel Resumes

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed flight operations to resume in the country as of Monday, 25 May, with airports across various states reopening after a two-month suspension due to the nationwide lockdown.

However, a lot of passengers across several airports have complained that their flights have been cancelled without prior notice, according to reports.

Meanwhile, various safety measures could be seen in place at the airports, with thermal scanning being carried out, terminal buildings being disinfected and sanitized, and crew members wearing protective suits.

It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country.



Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow.



— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 24, 2020

Many Left Stranded Amid Flight Cancellations

The Delhi airport saw at least 80 flights cancelled amid all the commotion while Bengaluru also saw 9 flights cancelled on Monday.

Some passengers at the Mumbai airport were also left stranded at the terminal as they complained that their flight had been cancelled and they did not receive any notification from the airline regarding the cancellation, reported NDTV.

At @DelhiAirport as of now, approx 80 flights (departure & arrival) stand cancelled.



What a harrowing time for passengers who booked to fly today as soon as domestic flight reservations opened!



Some even struggling to reach airport to find out their flight stands cancelled.







— Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) May 25, 2020

Passengers of an Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight also had their flight cancelled on Monday, apparently without any prior notice from the airline.

"“Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled. We don’t know what to do now.” " - An Air India passenger to ANI

Karnataka: Till 9am today, there have been 5 arrivals and 17 departures and 9 flights cancelled, at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport pic.twitter.com/wBgLrtcm7M — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Limited Flights at Each Airport

Each airport is allowing only a specific number of passengers flights to arrive at the airport on a daily basis.

The Chennai International Airport has restricted its arrivals to 25 flights in a day while the Maharastra government is also allowing 25 landings and take-offs from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport per day.

The Delhi airport, on Monday, was scheduled to handle almost 380 flights as maximum traffic is expected at the national capital.

Passengers & Crew Following Safety Protocols

Passengers with face masks were seen queuing up at various airports as many lined up outside the airport to catch early morning flights as operations resumed.

The staff and passengers at the airports have been asked to follow social distancing and as an extra safety measure, automatic hand sanitizers and floor markers have also been placed at entry gates and check-in counters for departing passengers.

