Some Of The Many Atrocities Against Dalits During COVID-19 The Media Ignored

MUMBAI, INDIA - 2020/03/07: A woman shouts slogans during the demonstration. Women from various organizations, including tribal and dalit communities, gather in large numbers to take part in a march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), as they mark the International Womens Day on March 8, 2020. (Photo by Rudhransh Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Social media activists went on an outrage last week over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet which falsely claimed that the caste system was no longer prevalent in India.

A press release by the National Dalit Movement for Justice (NDMJ-NCDHR) has revealed that there have been around 92 cases of violence against Dalits since the lockdown following COVID-19 began (as of June) and that justice has been slow to them.

If we were to switch on our television today, we would be immediately bombarded with information that steers our attention away from important issues that are deeply rooted within Indian society. Mainstream channels have always limited themselves from speaking out on the caste system and the violence against Dalits in India.

Ongoing Unrest and Violence Against Minorities

#BlackLivesMatter gained momentum in June 2020 this year, against the brutal killing of George Floyd. Indians were quick to respond to the situation, with many of them taking the protests to the streets in the USA and participating in online activism on social media. However, foreign media was quick to call out this hypocrisy, as violence against minorities has been rampant within the country.

8-Year-Old Dalit Girl’s Body Found Deceased in Tamil Nadu

On July 15, her body was found in Kalvilai village in Sathankulam. Initial investigation revealed no signs of sexual assault, however, the parents demanded a further probe into the incident as the child’s body had bite marks.

The accused named Mutheeswaran is of a higher caste and was arrested by the police.

Mutheeswaran claimed that he strangled her in a fitful rage because she threw a stone at him. She used to visit their house to watch television.

There have been no updates on how the investigation turned out.

According to a report by Untouchability Eradication Front (CPI M), there have been a total of eighty-one cases of violence against Dalits in Tamil Nadu alone. Can Kangana Ranaut provide an answer to this?

17-Year-Old-Dalit Boy Shot in Amroha for Entering a Temple

Vikas Jatav from Dhomkera village in UP, which is dominated by upper-caste Chauhans was killed by 18-Year-Old Horam Singh while he was sleeping in the temple premises. The family of the victim alleged that the boy was killed because of his caste position, as Singh had assaulted him previously also for entering the temple premises. However, the police have dismissed these allegations and claim that the dispute was over a money issue without further investigation.

