Manvajit, Shreyasi on top at national shooting event

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Shreyasi Singh, respectively, led the field in the Mens and Womens Trap events on the first day of the 61st National Shooting Championship here on Wednesday.

Manavjit shot 49 out of 50 after two rounds and leads junior Aman Ali Elahi who is also on the same score, while Rio Olympian Kynan Chenai is in third place with a score of 48.

Shreyasi, representing Bihar, meanwhile, shot a perfect 25 after one round to lead from army woman Shikha Bhadauria who shot 22 and Punjab's Rajeshwari Kumari with 21 was lying third. The Trap events will enter their final day on Thursday.

The men's Trap competition has seen a total of 207 entries while 43 women are competing in women's Trap.

Meanwhile, Aman Ali Elahi is leading the junior men's Trap ahead of Delhi's Yuvraj Mahajan. Rajasthan's Aman is three clear of the Delhite with a score of 49. Vishwa Kundu of Haryana is lying third also on a score of 46.

In the junior women's Trap, Nivetha N. of Tamil Nadu leads state-mate Asila Feroze Khilji, both on scores of 21 after round one.

Sovaiba Bukhari of Madhya Pradesh and Sharayu Dalvi of Maharashtra are also on 21 apiece, but are lying third and fourth respectively on count back.

