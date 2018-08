India's Manushi Chhillar won the "Miss World 2017" title at a glittering event, ending 16 years of drought for India at the international pageant and since then everyone is waiting for her big Bollywood debut. Now Manushi reveals her dream debut with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Well, tell us would you like to see Manushi make her big Bollywood break with Ranbir and Ranveer.