Manushi Chhillar talks about her Beauty with a Purpose project

When 17 years later another young woman from India, Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title, the country became enthusiastic to know more about the new famed beauty. Being a Miss World Champion, she is now associated with the Beauty with a Purpose program, a registered non-profitable organisation associated with Miss World. It is a charity project which raises money for humanitarian purposes across the globe. During an interaction with the media, Manushi shared her ideas about her project.