ManU meet Burton Albion, Chelsea to play Nottingham in EFL Cup 3rd round

Beijing, Aug 24 (IANS) Reigning champions Manchester United will host Championship side Burton Albion while English Premier League (EPL) champions Chelsea will welcome Nottingham Forest at their respective home fixtures in the third round of the English Football League (EFL) Cup.

Eight-time EFL Cup winners Liverpool will start with an away match against former EPL champions Leicester City, a statement on the official EFL website announced after the draw here on Thursday.

The third round draw for EFL was held in Beijing after the successful staging of the first round draw in Thailand. An EFL spokesman said: "We understand that not everyone will agree on the timing of this week's round three draw, but in staging in this way it will give the competition both the maximum exposure in the UK, Chinese and South East Asian markets."

Manchester City will head to the Midlands to take on West Bromwich Albion while League One club Doncaster Rovers will meet Arsenal in an away fixture.

EPL newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion F.C will make the trip along the south coast to AFC Bournemouth while Championship club Aston Villa F.C will host Middlesbrough.

The third round fixtures will commence on September 18.

--IANS

sam/ajb/dg