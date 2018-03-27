Manu-Anmol clinch gold in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event

Sydney, March 27 (IANS) Manu Bhaker and Anmol Jain struck gold in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the Shooting Junior World Cup here on Tuesday.

Anmol, 19, and Manu, 16, climbed atop the podium and took India's seventh gold medal as they registered a total of 478.9 points -- 1.8 point away from the current world record.

Previously, Anmol and Manu also set a new junior qualification world record with 770 points. It was Manu's third gold medal in this World Cup edition.

The silver and bronze medals were both awarded to China, as Liu Jinyao (20) and Li Xue (18) finished in second position with 473.3 points, while Wang Zhehao (19) and Xiao Jiaruixuan (15) took the third place with 410.7.

A second Indian duo of Gaurav Rana and Mahima Turhi Agrawal finished fourth, leaving the final at the 38th-shot mark with 370.2 points.

Meanwhile, India won two bronze medals in the day, with Ganemat Sekhon finishing third in the women's skeet competition, while Shreya Agarwal and Arjun Babuta claimed the final place on the podium for the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event.

Ganemat's final score was 36 hits out of 50 targets as she bested the 33rd place she obtained in Suhl, Germany in 2016 and the 17th place she nailed at last year's competition in Porpetto, Italy.

The gold medal went to Aislin Jones of Australia, who shattered the world record with 51 hits out of 60 targets. She had also created a new qualification world record with 117 hits.

China's Che Yufei won the silver medal with 47 hits.

In the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event, Shreya and Arjun finished in third place with a total of 432.8 as they eclipsed the pair of Elavenil Valarivian and Tejas Krishna Prasad who finished just behind their compatriots in fourth place with 389.1 points.

China's Liu Yuqi and Zhu Yingjie claimed the gold medal with 496.2 points -- 0.6 ahead of compatriots Zhang Changhong and Gao Mingwei.

With a day left in the competition, India is second in the medals tally, with 18 medals (seven gold, three silver and eight bronze. China is top-placed with 22 medals.

