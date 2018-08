The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's "Manto", which is helmed by acclaimed actress-filmmaker Nandita Das, will release on digital platforms on Independence Day. The film follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries -- India and Pakistan -- which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.