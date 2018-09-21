'Manto' morning shows cancelled; Nandita Das disappointed

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) There was no first day, first show for Nandita Das' "Manto" in several cities in India, and that left the actress-filmmaker "hugely disappointed" on Friday. The situation normalised in the afternoon, according to Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

"Manto", co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has brought the character to life.

The film released on Friday. But its morning shows were cancelled in several cities like Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

After getting several personal messages and coming across many posts complaining of show cancellations on Twitter, Nandita tweeted: "This is shocking! I just got a similar message from a friend in Ahmedabad... What's going on? Viacom18 BookMyShow"

"Hugely disappointed... Six years of work and many people's collective intent and commitment was to find its culmination this morning. Am assured by Viacom18 it will be fixed at noon today. Please let us know if it hasn't been. Spreading Mantoiyat will not stop," she added.

Just minutes before the clock hit 2 p.m., a post from the official Twitter handle of Viacom18 read: "All shows of 'Manto' are up and running now. Check timings and join the Mantoiyat fever this afternoon onwards."

Viacom18 Studios COO Ajit Andhare tweeted: "Shows running on plan, please go and watch the film."

The issue came to light when one user wrote: "'Manto' morning shows cancelled all over India? That is what Mall of India folks from PVR Cinemas are telling me as they refuse to give me show tickets. Many others being refused. They say distributor issues. Happening all over India it seems."

One user said "same is the condition in Pune they are saying that the shows are cancelled all over India", while another said: "Couldn't book my ticket in Mumbai also".

It left many wondering about the reason behind the cancellation.

"We would like to inform you that due to some technical glitch, the shows of the movie, 'Manto' were cancelled. However, we would never want you to miss out on good cinema and are trying our best to bring you the shows of this most awaited movie. Stay tuned to our app/website for latest updates regarding this," read a response from the official Twitter handle PVR Support.

Cinépolis India also came forward to explain the reason behind the issue.

"Hi! Apologies! We wish to inform you that we've received the print now and we'll be playing the next show at 1.25 p.m. You can book your tickets for the same via our website/app or at the Box Office," a post on their official Twitter account read.

When one user expressed his disappointment over missing a "great movie", Nandita wrote: "That's what the distribution team of Viacom18 is supposed to do. They are checking. Rest assure 'Manto' will reach you. The story must be told and heard. Thank you all for your interest and support. Please keep me posted."

The film follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries -- India and Pakistan -- which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

