Manpreet Kaur in Trouble, Fails Two More Dope Tests

New Delhi: Shot putter Manpreet Kaur has yet again tested positive for banned stimulant dimethylbutylamine. According to various reports, the 21-year-old has this time tested positive in the Asian athletics championships in Bhubaneswar and the National inter-state athletics championships in Guntur.

“Since the recent positive results are a continuation of the same substance, all the cases will be treated as one,” a National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) source was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Previously, Manpreet had failed dope tests in the Asian Grand Prix in China in April and then in Federation Cup in Patiala in June.

She is already under provisional suspension and was dropped from the Indian squad for the World championships in London as well.

Meanwhile, according to a report in The Tribune, the NADA is constituting a disciplinary panel to hear her case.

The report adds that International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), sport’s world governing body, is likely to monitor the case as well. It is learnt that an IAAF observer could become a part of the disciplinary panel.

The report further states that Manpreet has reportedly admitted to using some performance-enhancing supplements for a while.

“It’s a matter of further investigation, but it’s the same drug for which six quarter-milers were banned in 2011,” a source was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

If the shot putter is found guilty, she will lose the gold medals she won at the Asian Championships and the Inter-State meet.