Manoj Tiwari, BJP President Delhi on Rahul Gandhi's statement "India is known as rape capital of world," asserted that he can never see or make India proud. His statements make him look 'mentally disturbed'. "Rahul Gandhi can never see or make India a proud country. Time and again, he gives statements that make him look 'mentally disturbed'. He also used wrong words for Prime Minister earlier," said Manoj Tiwari.