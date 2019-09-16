Manoj Tiwari celebrates PM Modi's birthday at India Gate

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India Gate on the midnight of Tuesday. Party workers led by Tiwari celebrated the 69th birthday of the Prime Minister by cutting a huge cake and distributing it among everyone. Waving party flag and placards, BJP workers also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Modi and wishing him good health and long life. The birthday cake shaped in the form of a massive 'laddu,' it also had 370 and 35A written in bold letters, apparently referring to Article 370 and 35A, which have been abrogated by the Central government last month. "It is a day of celebration as a child was born to serve the nation in the house of Damodar Das ji. Today is his birthday and we are celebrating it with respect and fervor," Tiwari said while speaking to ANI. "It is a wish of the entire nation that Prime Minister Modi serves the country for a very long time," he added. The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' which started from September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long program.