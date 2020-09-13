Manoj Bajpayee Dubs for the Second Season of 'The Family Man'

After the success of The Family Man's first season, the second is could be out soon. Actor Manoj Bajpayee who took to Twitter to share a picture of him dubbing for the second season of the popular web series. Bajpayee plays the lead role of Srikant an intelligence officer.

Filming of the second season of "The Family Man" was wrapped up in March this year. The series, helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, follows a middle-class man secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

"The Family Man" started streaming on September 20, 2019 and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews.

Besides Bajpayee, the first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, and Gul Panag.

The season two marks the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni.

