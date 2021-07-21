Manohar Parrikar's Son Abhijit Met with Accident in South Goa; Car Crushed

Abhijit, son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, met with an accident on Wednesday in South Goa’s Sulcorna. However, he is said to be safe.

Parrikar, 63, died on in 2019 after battling pancreatic ailment. His two sons, Utpal and Abhijit, are not into politics yet. After the former Goa CM’s death, some reports stated that the BJP wanted to induct the leader’s sons.

State party president Vinay Tendulkar had then said BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna had requested the brothers to join the BJP when he met them after Parrikar’s death.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said once credited his predecessor, Parrikar, was instrumental in getting the much-delayed Rafale jet deal on track.

