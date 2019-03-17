Manohar Parrikar's death has made country cry today: Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed condolences on the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and said the latter has made the country cry today by his unfortunate death. Parrikar, who was receiving treatment for pancreatic ailment, died on Sunday at the age of 63, President Ram Nath Kovind announced on Twitter. Parrikar served as the defence minister of India from 2014 to 2017, before resuming as the Chief Minister of Goa.