Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief on demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He said, "it is a really saddening news. As the chief minister of Goa and Defence minister of india, the commendable services Mr Manohar Parrikar has given to the country that will always be remembered. He was a true patriot, living a very humble life."