MannKiBaat: Modi calls for patience while celebrating festivals amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 70th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'.

In his address, the PM spoke about the COVID-19 crisis and the precautions one needs to follow during the ongoing festive season.

He also extended wishes for Dussehra and urged people to be "vocal for local" when purchasing goods during these festivities.

Festive season: Modi extends best wishes for Dussehra

Modi opened his address by saying, "Today is the festival of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra. Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion."

He noted that people are living with "great restraint" and are celebrating festivals modestly.

Since large gatherings are banned, people have avoided fair-like festivities this year at Durga Puja Pandals, Ramleela, Navratri, etc., he said.

Fact: 'Dussehra marks victory of patience; victory in COVID-19 battle certain'

"Dussehra is the festival of victory of truth over untruth. It's also a festival of victory of patience over crises," Modi said, "Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the battle we are fighting, victory is certain."

Quote: Celebrate festivities with houseworkers, vegetable vendors, guards: Modi

Modi said, "In the midst of these festivities, do remember the lockdown. During the lockdown, we got to know those close associates of the society, without whom, our lives would have been very difficult—sanitation workers, houseworkers, vegetable vendors, milkmen, security guards."

Modi added, "In difficult times, they were with us. Now, in our festivals, even in our happiness, we have to take them along."

Fact: Modi asks people to light lamps for soldiers on border

"We must also remember our brave soldiers, who are guarding our border even in these festive times," Modi said, "We must light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of mother India." Addressing soldiers, Modi said entire India is with them.

Vocal for local: Khadi, Mallakhamb: Modi urges people to recognize Indian culture's value

Pushing for his "vocal for local" campaign, Modi said a lot of indigenous items have the potential to go global.

He gave the example of Khadi cloth, which is quite popular in a Mexican city under the name "Oaxaca Khadi".

He also asked Indians to promote traditional Indian martial arts/sports, citing the example of Mallakhamb, which is becoming increasingly popular in the West.

Self-reliant: Modi praises local efforts to make India self-reliant

Further, Modi highlighted how J&K's Pulwama has helped India become more self-reliant, by meeting almost 90% of the nation's pencil slate demands. Earlier, India would import wood for pencil slates.

He also called for incorporating technology to help farmers, noting how a women-led self-help group in Jharkhand created the Aajeevika Farm Fresh app to deliver fresh vegetables to people's doorsteps directly from farmers.

National Integration: Further, Modi pushes for 'national integration'

Modi called for "national integration" and asked people to visit ekbharat.gov.in.

Illustrating the use of the website, Modi explained the 'Today's Sentence' section saying. "In this section, we can learn how to speak a sentence in different Indian languages."

